Without Mercy Premiere New Song & Music Video "Uprooted" From Upcoming New Album "Seismic"

British Columbia-based Without Mercy premiere a new song and music video "Uprooted", taken from their upcoming new album "Seismic", which will be out in stores November 20th. The record also features guest spots from Chris Broderick and Jeff Loomis.

Check out now "Uprooted" below.