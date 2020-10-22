Nader Sadek Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Serapeum (Polluted Waters)" Feat. Karl Sanders (Nile) & Derek Roddy (Serpents Rise)

Band Photo: Hate Eternal (?)

Nader Sadek premiere a new song entitled "The Serapeum (Polluted Waters)", taken from their upcoming new EP "The Serapeum", which will be out in stores , out November 20 via Bandcamp. The track and EP features Karl Sanders (Nile) and Derek Roddy (Serpents Rise, ex-Hate Eternal, ex-Malevolent Creation, etc.) among others.

Check out now "The Serapeum (Polluted Waters)" below.



