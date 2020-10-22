I Prevail Premiere Live Video For “Deadweight” Featuring Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo From Upcoming Live Album “Post Traumatic”
I Prevail premiere a new live music video for “Deadweight” featuring Beartooth singer Caleb Shomo. The single is taken from their impending new live release titled “Post Traumatic”, out in stores on October 30th via Fearless Records.
The track listing for “Post Traumatic” is set to run as follows:
01 – “Bowdown” (live from Grand Rapids)
02 – “Paranoid” (live from ‘Rock am Ring‘)
03 – “Every Time You Leave” (feat. Delaney Jane (live on SiriusXM)
04 – “Rise Above It” (live from Montreal)
05 – “Breaking Down” (live from Detroit)
06 – “DOA” (live from London)
07 – “Gasoline” (live from ‘Download Australia‘)
08 – “Hurricane” (live from Vienna)
09 – “Let Me Be Sad” (live from rehearsal)
10 – “Low” (live from Boston)
11 – “Goodbye” (live from Pittsburgh)
12 – “Deadweight” (feat. Caleb Shomo of Beartooth) (live from Fayetteville)
13 – “I Don’t Belong Here” (live from rehearsal)
14 – “Feel Something” (Illenium & Excision with I Prevail)
15 – “DOA” (feat. Joyner Lucas)
16 – “Hurricane” (Reimagined)
17 – “Every Time You Leave” (feat. Delaney Jane) (live acoustic)
