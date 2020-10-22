Demon Hunter Premiere New Music Video For “Cut To Fit”
Demon Hunter premiere a music video for their song “Cut To Fit“, taken from the album “War”. Andy Maier produced the live performance themed video, which you can stream via YouTube below:
