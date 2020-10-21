Signs Of The Swarm Releases New Music Video "Pernicious"

American slamming deathcore group Signs Of The Swarm have released new single/video "Pernicious," the first new music heard form the band since the release of 2019's "Vital Deprivation."

Premiered via Metal Injection, the video can also be seen below.

The band comment on the themes of the single: "Lyrically the song touches on the subject of manipulation and control. Many of us experience this in some form or another. From our individual lives to the people around us. These situations can take control of us and affect us in very harmful ways, the idea of the puppet on strings is a metaphor for this"

Now three albums in, Signs Of The Swarm have found their crushing formula, and "Pernicious" is a strong indicator of great things to come from the quartet.

The band continue: "'Pernicious,' as a whole, we feel encompasses everything that Signs Of The Swarm is and has been as a band. Meshing older core elements of the band with our desire to push ourselves creatively and musically, we are excited to deliver to the fans what we feel is our best song to date."

Signs Of The Swarm are currently working on their fourth album, which is planned for 2021 via Unique Leader.