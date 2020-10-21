Uncle Woe Streaming New Album "Phantomescence"
Canadian doom metal duo Uncle Woe has posted their sophomore album, "Phantomescence" online for streaming ahead of its release this Friday (October 23rd.) The album can be heard in full at The Obelisk.
The album "Phantomescence" is comprised of four abstract ghost stories, as each track features various dead and ‘phantomescent’ characters. With hopes that listeners find it immersive, the lyrical content is a solid mix of poetry and prose and should be rewarding for people who are interested in the thematic element of an album as well as the sonic side. It’s a fairly warm and intriguing album, composed of a lot of lush passages that unfold over time.
Showing more maturity and contemplation that the first, 100% solo effort, "Phantomescence" was created under less than ideal circumstances during COVID-19. The band shares their thoughts on the album:
"We are more than thrilled with the results, and can’t wait to let it into the light. The growth between the first record, which was essentially a glorified solo-project, and this album, has been highly rewarding, and I think we’ve really honed and solidified the Uncle Woe sound on this release. I know we've both poured a lot of ourselves into this album, and it has proven to be a fruitful endeavour!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Trail Of Tears Announces Reformation
- Next Article:
Signs Of The Swarm Releases New Music Video
0 Comments on "Uncle Woe Streaming New Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.