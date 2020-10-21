Uncle Woe Streaming New Album "Phantomescence"

Canadian doom metal duo Uncle Woe has posted their sophomore album, "Phantomescence" online for streaming ahead of its release this Friday (October 23rd.) The album can be heard in full at The Obelisk.

The album "Phantomescence" is comprised of four abstract ghost stories, as each track features various dead and ‘phantomescent’ characters. With hopes that listeners find it immersive, the lyrical content is a solid mix of poetry and prose and should be rewarding for people who are interested in the thematic element of an album as well as the sonic side. It’s a fairly warm and intriguing album, composed of a lot of lush passages that unfold over time.

Showing more maturity and contemplation that the first, 100% solo effort, "Phantomescence" was created under less than ideal circumstances during COVID-19. The band shares their thoughts on the album:

"We are more than thrilled with the results, and can’t wait to let it into the light. The growth between the first record, which was essentially a glorified solo-project, and this album, has been highly rewarding, and I think we’ve really honed and solidified the Uncle Woe sound on this release. I know we've both poured a lot of ourselves into this album, and it has proven to be a fruitful endeavour!"