Trail Of Tears Announces Reformation; New Album In The Works

After several years of inactivity, Norwegian metal band Trail of Tears has chosen the plague-ridden 2020 as the year of its return to the scene.

With a revamped line-up featuring original members Ronny Thorsen (vocals), Runar Hansen (guitars) and Jonathan Alejandro Perez (drums), the band joins forces with long-time member Endre Moe (bass), new guitarist Nicolay “Jørni” Johnsen and acclaimed female singer Ailyn (ex-Sirenia, Her Chariot Awaits).

New music is in the pipeline, and the band is eager to return to the worldwide live circuit in a massive way once the world allows it. Furthermore, there are plans to perform several albums in their entirety, to coincide with their upcoming anniversaries. More information to follow shortly.