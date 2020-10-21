Tungsten Shares New Music Video "Life And The Ocean"
Swedish symphonic metal quartet Tungsten have streamed their beautiful single "Life And The Ocean," taken from their forthcoming second album, "Tundra." You can check it out below. The album will be released on the 20th of November via Arising Empire.
