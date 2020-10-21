Anthea Posts New Music Video "Reach" Online
Los Angeles symphonic power metal band Anthea are sharing their new music video "Reach" off their upcoming album "Illusion" due out on October 23rd via Rockshots Records. You can check it out below.
The band adds about the track:
"We start the album with 'Reach,' a catchy mid-tempo song with inspirational lyrics about taking initiative and fulfilling your dreams. We feel that this song really captures what Anthea is all about, therefore making it the perfect song to open our debut album with."
