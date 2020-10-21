Holding Absence Reveals New Album "The Greatest Mistake Of My Life" Details; Posts New Music Video "Beyond Belief" Online

Holding Absence have today announced their second album "The Greatest Mistake Of My Life" set for release on April 16th 2021, and have debuted the album's first single "Beyond Belief." In regard to the new single, impassioned frontman Lucas Woodland comments "We are ecstatic to finally unveil 'Beyond Belief' to the world! Just as jumping from black and white into colour is a huge change for our band, we believe the transition into Beyond Belief, and subsequently The Greatest Mistake Of My Life, is similarly significant. Beyond Belief sees our band embracing the 80’s indie-shoegaze era with both arms, while still gripping firmly onto all the sounds that have made us who we are up until now. A song about love, and the fear of permanence - this really is Holding Absence, like you’ve never heard us before."

Watch the stark video for "Beyond Belief" below.

In the band's own words; "This album is about telling stories that are presented through the lens of hindsight, regret and looking back. There are songs that celebrate life when faced with death, and others that speak to the choices we make about how we live our lives. The fear of love, newfound respect for life and the covering up of depression are all subjects that rear their head. The Greatest Mistake Of My Life exercises emotion in many ways, and that was an important thing for us to do, because emotion isn’t rigid – it’s not just love or joy or sadness – it’s a lot of things."

Tracklisting:

1. Awake

2. Celebration Song

3. Curse Me With Your Kiss

4. Afterlife

5. Drugs and Love

6. In Circles

7. Nomoreroses

8. Beyond Belief

9. Die Alone (In Your Lover’s Arms)

10. Phantoms

11. Mourning Song

12. The Greatest Mistake Of My Life

13. An Apology Note (Bonus Track)