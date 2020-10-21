Shaidar Logoth Premiere New Song "Anguish Cradle" From Upcoming New Album "Chapter III: The Void God""

USBM band Shaidar Logoth premiere a new song entitled "Anguish Cradle", taken from their upcoming new third full-length "Chapter III: The Void God". The album will be drop on November 6 2020 on MC/LP via Sentient Ruin and on LP for Europe via Cavsas (a division of Cyclic Law).