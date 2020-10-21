Soothing Premiere New Song "Used X" From Upcoming New EP
Blackened crust duo Soothing premiere a new song and music video "Used X", taken from their upcoming 5-track lathe-cut EP, which will be out in stores soon via Anybody's Flowers.
Check out now "Used X" below.
