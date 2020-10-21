"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Firstborne (Ex-Lamb Of God, Ex-Megadeth, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Cut The Strings”

posted Oct 21, 2020 at 3:09 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Lamb of God

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

A new track from Firstborne named “Cut The Strings” has premiered streaming below. The band featuring ex-Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler and former Megadeth, etc. bassist James LoMenzo among their ranks - released their self-titled debut EP earlier this year.

Tells Girish Pradhan of this new single:

“Every time there’s a force that challenges the most fundamental right of a human being – Freedom – music has always served as the voice of the common person. The special existence of humans in the world has music right in the heart of it.”

