Firstborne (Ex-Lamb Of God, Ex-Megadeth, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Cut The Strings”
Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)
A new track from Firstborne named “Cut The Strings” has premiered streaming below. The band featuring ex-Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler and former Megadeth, etc. bassist James LoMenzo among their ranks - released their self-titled debut EP earlier this year.
Tells Girish Pradhan of this new single:
“Every time there’s a force that challenges the most fundamental right of a human being – Freedom – music has always served as the voice of the common person. The special existence of humans in the world has music right in the heart of it.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Heartsick Premiere New Music Video "Hate Anthem"
- Next Article:
Hell:On Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Firstborne (Ex-Lamb Of God, Etc.) Premiere Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.