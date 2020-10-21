Heartsick Premiere New Music Video “Hate Anthem”
Heartsick premiere the below music video for their song “Hate Anthem“, taken from the group’s latest release, “Sleep Cycles“. In other news the band have also been in the studio lately with over a dozen songs already recorded and more still in the works.
