Tombs Premiere New Song & Music Video “The Hunger” - Integrity Frontman Dwid Hellion Guests
Tombs premiere their new song and music video “The Hunger” streaming via YouTube below. The track features a guest spot from Integrity frontman Dwid Hellion. A November 20th release date has been scheduled for the band's new full-length album, “Under Sullen Skies“.
Says singer Mike Hill of the clip:
“Like most metalheads, Halloween is our favorite time of year; it’s cold, dark and the veil is thin. Behold ‘The Hunger,’ an homage to vampires, blood and morose decay.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Pieced Up Premiere New Single "Rat Stick"
- Next Article:
Architects Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Tombs Premiere New Song & Music Video “The Hunger”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.