Tombs Premiere New Song & Music Video “The Hunger” - Integrity Frontman Dwid Hellion Guests

Tombs premiere their new song and music video “The Hunger” streaming via YouTube below. The track features a guest spot from Integrity frontman Dwid Hellion. A November 20th release date has been scheduled for the band's new full-length album, “Under Sullen Skies“.

Says singer Mike Hill of the clip:

“Like most metalheads, Halloween is our favorite time of year; it’s cold, dark and the veil is thin. Behold ‘The Hunger,’ an homage to vampires, blood and morose decay.”