Pieced Up Premiere New Single "Rat Stick" - Featuring Dickie Allen (Infant Annihilator, Scumfuck, Ex-Abiotic).

Cape Coral, Florida-based slam outfit Pieced Up premiere a new song titled "Rat Stick", streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is featuring vocalist Dickie Allen (Infant Annihilator, Scumfuck, ex-Abiotic).



