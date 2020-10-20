Curimus Premiere New Song & Music Video "God Eater" From Upcoming New Album "Garden of Eden"

Finnish death/thrash metal act Curimus will release their third full-lenght album "Garden of Eden" on October 30, 2020. Today the band premieres a new music video for "God Eater" from the upcoming record, streaming for you via YouTube below.

Tells producer Vesa Tyni about the video:

"As I was given full artistic freedom with the production, I decided I wanted to impart an important message through comedy. As a fan of old horror films I draw atmosphere from my 80's favourites, like Evil Dead. I definitely wanted the band to be involved as actors, and place these great personalities in an unusual position. The idea behind the video is the eternal confrontation, where religions determine the boundaries of right and wrong.” There's surely a seed of evil growing in people blindly following their "sacred book".

CURIMUS - GARDEN OF EDEN

1. Eden Unveiled

2. Ignite

3. 72 (feat. David Bower)

4. God Eater

5. Eradication Manifest

6. Victims

7. Catalyst

8. Hate the Progress

9. Eisegesis

10. Absence

Curimus is:

Marko Silvennoinen - vocals

Juho Manninen - bass

Tommi Ahlroth - guitar

Jari Nieminen - drums