Swine of Dissent Premiere New Single & Music Video "From The Ashes" From Upcoming New Album "An Uprising"
Utah-based melodic death/thrash metal outfit Swine of Dissent premiere a new single and music video named "From The Ashes", taken from their upcoming new album "An Uprising". The record will be out in stores soon on all major online platforms.
Check out now "From The Ashes" below.
