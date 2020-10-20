Hellripper Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "The Affair of the Poisons"
Scotland’s blackened speed metal unit Hellripper premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "The Affair of the Poisons", out in stores now via Peaceville.
Check out now "The Affair of the Poisons" in its entirety below.
