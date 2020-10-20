Psychosomatic Premiere New Music Video For "Personality Agenda"
Psychosomatic premiere a new music video for "Personality Agenda", taken from their seventh album "The Invisible Prison", which was released in late August of this year by Nefarious Industries.
Check out now "Personality Agenda" below.
Explains lead vocalist and bassist Jeff Salgado:
“‘Personality Agenda’ was written about online falsehoods and personas. A depth into the digital age of opinions without consequences. The raw aggression of style displayed on this video is to give our listeners a view of our stage performance.”
