Aphonic Threnody Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "he Great Hatred"
Death/doom duo Aphonic Threnody premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "he Great Hatred", which was released past Friday, October 16th via Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "he Great Hatred" in its entirety below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Bite The Goat Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
John Bush On New Armored Saint, Anthrax And More
0 Comments on "Aphonic Threnody Premiere Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.