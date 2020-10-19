Bite The Goat Premiere New Music Video "(Sic)" (Slipknot Cover)
Russia, Saint-Petersburg-based deathcore outfit Bite The Goat premiere a new music video for their take on Slipknot's "(Sic)". The cover version was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Kozlokus.
