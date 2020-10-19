Spyros ApostolouPremiere New Song & Music Video "Άβολα Όνειρα"
Spyros Apostolou premiere a new song and music video titled “Άβολα Όνειρα” (“Uncomfortable Dreams”). The video was directed by Maria Karazanou and features the singing voice of Natalia Rasoulis in addition to Apostolou‘s own singing in duet with her.
Check out now "Άβολα Όνειρα" below.
