Dark Buddha Rising Premiere New Song & Music Video "Sunyaga" From Upcoming New Album "Mathreyata"
Finnish psychedelic dark drone outfit Dark Buddha Rising premiere a new song and video "Sunyaga", taken from their forthcoming seventh album "Mathreyata". The record will be released by Svart Records on November 13th.
Check out now "Sunyaga" below.

