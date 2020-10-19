"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Tallah Premiere New Music Video For “No One Should Read This”

posted Oct 19, 2020 at 2:31 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Tallah premiere their new official music video for “No One Should Read This“. The track is taken from the group’s debut album “Matriphagy“, out in stores now.

Comments drummer Max Portnoy of the video:

“‘No One Should Read‘ This is probably my favorite track off the album. It’s one of the heaviest and most relentless Tallah songs, and I wanted to captivate that same energy visually with this video. The imagery is very dark, creepy, and chaotic and was a ton of fun to put together and shoot DIY style. The end result is one of my favorite videos I’ve put together.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Tallah Premiere New Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 