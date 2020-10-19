Tallah Premiere New Music Video For “No One Should Read This”

Tallah premiere their new official music video for “No One Should Read This“. The track is taken from the group’s debut album “Matriphagy“, out in stores now.

Comments drummer Max Portnoy of the video:

“‘No One Should Read‘ This is probably my favorite track off the album. It’s one of the heaviest and most relentless Tallah songs, and I wanted to captivate that same energy visually with this video. The imagery is very dark, creepy, and chaotic and was a ton of fun to put together and shoot DIY style. The end result is one of my favorite videos I’ve put together.”