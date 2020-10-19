Fever 333 Premiere New Single “Bite Back”
Fever 333 premiere the opening track from their impending EP, “Wrong Generation“. Titled “Bite Back“ you can stream that song now via YouTube below. An October 23rd release date has been scheduled for the aforementioned EP.
