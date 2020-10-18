Fumarole Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Valley Of Ten Thousand Smokes"
Aussie stoner/heavy rock band Fumarole premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Valley Of Ten Thousand Smokes", which was released October 17, 2020 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Valley Of Ten Thousand Smokes" in its entirety below.
