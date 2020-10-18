Summoning The Lich Premiere New Song & Music Video "Descend" From Upcoming Debut Album
Missouri’s technical death metal four-piece Summoning The Lich premiere a brand new single titled "Descend", with an accompanying music video, streaming for you below. The track is taken from their upcoming debut album, which will be released via ProstheticRecords.
Check out now "Descend" below.
