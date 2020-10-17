Peste Umbrarum Premiere New Song "Where Vile Tempests Convoke (I Am Borne)" From Upcoming New Album "Night Canticles of the Ancient Ana'themae"
Portland, Oregon-based black metal band Peste Umbrarum premiere a new song entitled "Where Vile Tempests Convoke (I Am Borne)". The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Night Canticles of the Ancient Ana'themae", which will be out in stores later this year via Astral Nightmare Productions.
Check out now "Where Vile Tempests Convoke (I Am Borne)" below.
Peste Umbrarum lineup:
Cäassimolär (Daemoniis ad Noctum / Dead Conspiracy)
Tenebrion (Hiding / Cult of Unholy Shadows)
Malleus (Witches Mark / Uada)
Lord Andross (Panzergod)
Glaukos (Xenotaph / Torture Chamber)
