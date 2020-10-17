Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single & Music Video “Ride Into The Light”
Spirit Adrift premiere a new single and music video “Ride Into The Light“, taken from their brand new album “Enlightened In Eternity” out now via 20 Buck Spin. The animated video was directed by Zak Kirwin and is streaming via YouTube for you below.
In other news, Spirit Adrift will be livestreaming their record release show today, October 17th, at 01:00pm PDT / 04:00pm EDT. See for the video link for this live performance below:
