Intervals Premiere New Single “Lock & Key” - Guitarist Josh De la Victoria Guests
Intervals premiere their new single “Lock & Key” streaming for you below. The song is taken from the upcoming new album, “Circadian“, out in stores on November 13th. Guitarist Josh De la Victoria guests on this particular track.
Explains Intervals mainman Aaron Marshall:
“‘Lock & Key‘ is one of my favourite tunes from the new record and I’m so happy to feature my pal and extremely talented artist, Joshua De La Victoria. When this track started to take shape, I knew right away that I wanted to feature Josh. Initially, the idea was just to trade solos and have a sort of ‘guitar duel’, which you typically see more in a live environment, so I was really into the idea of capturing this on record.
Once we started to work through various ideas, I realized that there was a little more room for Josh to contribute and round out the composition. I wound up asking him to respond to my initial call in the verses, and bringing in the bridge section before the solo unfolds. The response to 5-HTP over the past few weeks has been incredible, and I’m so excited to show everyone more of this record!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Cryptodira Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Intervals Premiere New Single 'Lock & Key'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.