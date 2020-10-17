Intervals Premiere New Single “Lock & Key” - Guitarist Josh De la Victoria Guests

Intervals premiere their new single “Lock & Key” streaming for you below. The song is taken from the upcoming new album, “Circadian“, out in stores on November 13th. Guitarist Josh De la Victoria guests on this particular track.

Explains Intervals mainman Aaron Marshall:

“‘Lock & Key‘ is one of my favourite tunes from the new record and I’m so happy to feature my pal and extremely talented artist, Joshua De La Victoria. When this track started to take shape, I knew right away that I wanted to feature Josh. Initially, the idea was just to trade solos and have a sort of ‘guitar duel’, which you typically see more in a live environment, so I was really into the idea of capturing this on record.

Once we started to work through various ideas, I realized that there was a little more room for Josh to contribute and round out the composition. I wound up asking him to respond to my initial call in the verses, and bringing in the bridge section before the solo unfolds. The response to 5-HTP over the past few weeks has been incredible, and I’m so excited to show everyone more of this record!”