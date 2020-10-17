Cryptodira Premiere New Song & Music Video "A Tendency To Fall" From Upcoming New Album "The Angel Of History"
Cryptodira premiere their new official music video for the band's new single “A Tendency To Fall” streaming below. The group's new full-length “The Angel Of History” will be released on December 04th via Good Fight Music.
