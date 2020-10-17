Inspirit (Ex-Vanna) Premiere New Single & Music Video "Fold"
Inspirit - consisting partly of Vanna‘s 2006 lineup - premiere a new music video for their debut track “Fold” streaming via YouTube for you below. The clip was shot and directed by James Barbosa.
Says frontman Chris Preece of this first single:
“‘Fold‘ explores the idea of a temporal paradox in time travel and how we can’t change the past without becoming untethered from the future.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Artillery Releases New Single "The Last Journey"
- Next Article:
Cryptodira Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Inspirit (Ex-Vanna) Premiere New Single & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.