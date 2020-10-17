"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Inspirit (Ex-Vanna) Premiere New Single & Music Video "Fold"

posted Oct 17, 2020 at 3:37 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Inspirit - consisting partly of Vanna‘s 2006 lineup - premiere a new music video for their debut track “Fold” streaming via YouTube for you below. The clip was shot and directed by James Barbosa.

Says frontman Chris Preece of this first single:

“‘Fold‘ explores the idea of a temporal paradox in time travel and how we can’t change the past without becoming untethered from the future.”

