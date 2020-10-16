Artillery Releases New Single "The Last Journey" In Tribute To Former Guitarist Morten Stützer

Danish thrash metal veterans Artillery has released a new single entitled, "The Last Journey," which is a tribute to former guitarist Morten Stützer, who passed away one year ago today. You can check it out below. The song is available now digitally as well as on vinyl and features a cover of Metallica's, "Trapped Under Ice" as a B-side. A message from the band reads as follows:

"When Artillery lost Morten in October last year, we decided to do a song to honor him. The song is called 'The Last Journey' and features former singers Søren Adamsen and Flemming Rønsdorf together with the rest of the band. A very epic song. The B side is also one of Morten's and Artillery's fave songs, a cover of Metallica's 'Trapped Under Ice', which they put the final touches on in our and Mercyful Fate's rehearsal room, which they borrowed just before recording it in Sweet Silence in 1984."

You can order a physical copy here.