Scarlet Uploads New Music Video "Love Heroin"

Vicious Swedish metal queen Scarlet has released "Love Heroin," the fourth single taken from her forthcoming debut album, "Obey The Queen," out 13th November via Arising Empire. You can check it out below.

Scarlet commented: "'We love, we die'. Love is nothing but pain and survival. Once you have had the taste of love you will never again settle for anything less. That is an unresolved equation. You will live your life knowing that the taste of happiness is an illusion created by fools."