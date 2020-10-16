Macabre Posts New Music Video "Your Window Is Open" Online
Come one! Come all, to the demented, heinous bloodbath of a murder metal circus that declares Macabre's return; Carnival Of Killers. As the band's first full-length album in almost 10 years and just in time for their 35th anniversary as a band, "Carnival Of Killers" will be released on November 13th via Nuclear Blast Records.
Today, the band released the second single "Your Window Is Open" which can be seen below.
The video was helmed by award-winning filmmaker, Ryan Oliver who's previously directed videos for "The Atlas Moth," "Bill & Phil," "Child Bite" and "Lair of the Minotaur." The video was produced in hand with his colleagues at The Rot Shop, a fabrication and FX shop in Chicago where the same group has previously made props and FX for many artists including Ministry and Metallica.
Macabre's Corporate Death comments, "I haven't done a song about Richard Ramirez for more than twenty-five years, so I thought I would write a new one. He was evil enough to warrant a full concept record as we did with Dahmer, but Carnival Of Killers is all about variety."
