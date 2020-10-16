Fozzy Announces Livestreamed Show And Documentary "Capturing Judas" Airing

Fozzy, the heavy metal band spearheaded by All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho and Stuck Mojo guitarist/vocalist Rich Ward, has announced that they will be performing a livestream show on November 14th in Atlanta, Georgia, 21:00 EST.

The event, aptly titled "Capturing Judas," is a journey through the bands Judas touring cycle. The pre-show will begin with the special world premiere of "Fozzy Across America", filmed October 13, 2017, the day Fozzy celebrated the release of "Judas" by performing 3 shows, in 3 different time zones, on the same day. This 30-minute documentary pulls back the curtain to provide unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access to the band as you’ve never seen them before. Following Fozzy Across America is the final live performance of the "Judas" set that was performed in over 200 cities around the world and will include stories of the road.

"After having to postpone our “Save The World Tour” multiple times due to the continuing lockdown, we decided we wanted to do something special for all of our fans worldwide who rocked with us over the past three years on the Judas tour cycle! So, on November 14, we will be coming at you live without a net, to play some kick ass rock n roll for you all! We’re also gonna tell you some fun road stories, have a few drinks and maybe even do some Riverdancing! So come join us and let’s all celebrate and commemorate the most successful album and tour of Fozzy’s career." – Chris Jericho

Tickets, tee shirt bundles, and VIP Virtual meet & greet packages are on sale now at fozzy.veeps.com.

Levels / Bundles

- $10 – Ticket

- $50 – Ticket, Exclusive SS Black Tee Shirt (US only)

- $60 – Ticket, Exclusive SS Black Tee Shirt (International only)

- $75 – Ticket, Exclusive Baseball Jersey (US only)

- $75 – Ticket, Exclusive Baseball Jersey (International Only)

- $125 – VIP Ticket, Exclusive SS Black Tee Shirt, Judas Face Mask, VIP 20 Minute Group Video Chat (Chris and Rich) (Pre-show, limit 20 per session)

- $150 – VIP Ticket, Exclusive Baseball Jersey, Judas Face Mask, ZOOM VIP 20 Minute Video Group Chat (Chris and Rich) (Pre-show, limit 20 per session)

- $2500 – Super VIP Ticket, Exclusive Baseball Jersey, Exclusive SS Black Tee Shirt, Judas Face Mask, VIP Video Group Chat, Autographed Squier Stratocaster Guitar (6 Super VIP’s available)