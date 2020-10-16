Evildead Premieres New Lyric Video "Word Of God"
American thrash metal veterans Evildead has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "Word Of God." You can check it out below. The song comes from the group's forthcoming new album, "United $tates Of Anarchy," which will be released through Blood Blast Records on October 30th and marks their first album in twenty nine years.
1. The Descending
2. Word Of God
3. Napoleon Complex
4. Greenhouse
5. Without A Cause
6. No Difference
7. Blasphemy Divine
8. A.O.P. / War Dance
9. Seed Of Doubt
10. Planet Claire 2020 (LP/digital bonus track)
