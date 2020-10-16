Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Shares New Lyric Video "Bite My Tongue"
The Hard Rock powerhouse Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons from Wales have released a music video for their brand-new single "Bite My Tongue" from the upcoming new album "We're The Bastards," which will be released on November, 13th via Nuclear Blast. You can check it out below.
Guitarist Todd Campbell on the new song:
"Because We’re the Bastards said the word Bastard too many bastard times in it we decided to release Bite my Tongue too for your listening pleasure. It never says the word “bastard” in it, but we threw in a few 'shits' for good measure!"
