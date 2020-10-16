Ithaca Releases Cover Of Thrice's "Hold Fast Hope" As Charity Single

Acclaimed metallic hardcore group Ithaca has released their new single, a charity cover of Thrice's "Hold Fast Hope." You can watch the music video for the song below.

All proceeds from the sale of the single will be donated to Rape Crisis England & Wales: https://rapecrisis.org.uk/

Ithaca's new single follows their early 2020 tour with Grammy-nominated indie rock band Big Thief, and the release of their critically lauded 2019 debut LP "The Language of Injury."