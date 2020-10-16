"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Ithaca Releases Cover Of Thrice's "Hold Fast Hope" As Charity Single

posted Oct 16, 2020 at 9:33 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Acclaimed metallic hardcore group Ithaca has released their new single, a charity cover of Thrice's "Hold Fast Hope." You can watch the music video for the song below.

All proceeds from the sale of the single will be donated to Rape Crisis England & Wales: https://rapecrisis.org.uk/

Ithaca's new single follows their early 2020 tour with Grammy-nominated indie rock band Big Thief, and the release of their critically lauded 2019 debut LP "The Language of Injury."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Ithaca Releases Charity Single"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 