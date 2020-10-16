Ithaca Releases Cover Of Thrice's "Hold Fast Hope" As Charity Single
Acclaimed metallic hardcore group Ithaca has released their new single, a charity cover of Thrice's "Hold Fast Hope." You can watch the music video for the song below.
All proceeds from the sale of the single will be donated to Rape Crisis England & Wales: https://rapecrisis.org.uk/
Ithaca's new single follows their early 2020 tour with Grammy-nominated indie rock band Big Thief, and the release of their critically lauded 2019 debut LP "The Language of Injury."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Pteroglyph Uploads New Music Video
- Next Article:
Phil Campbell & TBS Shares New Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Ithaca Releases Charity Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.