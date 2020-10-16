Pteroglyph Uploads New Music Video "Black Death"
Modern metal trio Pteroglyph are streaming new single "Black Death," taken from their upcoming album, Solaire, set for release on 6th November 2020 via Blood Blast. You can check out the music video, which originally premiered on Metal Sucks, below.
Vocalist / guitarist Jimmy MacGregor commented: "This track is a chaotic demonstration of unrelenting guitar fuelled madness. With one foot in thrash and the other deep rooted in modern technical metal, this song was written to give little room for breathing!
"The concept for the song is loosely based on an infection that overtakes humanity. Only the strong survive and the weak can only beg forgiveness.....seems relevant these days!"
