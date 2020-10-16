Dark Tranquillity Posts New Song "Identical To None" Online

Band Photo: Dark Tranquillity (?)

Dark Tranquillity return with their new masterpiece, "Moment," out November 20 via Century Media. Today, the band unleash the second single, "Identical To None." A static video can be found below.

Says the band: "Check out the next single from our upcoming album Moment. This one is a celebration of diversity and a condemnation of nearsighted division. Enjoy!"

It’s been four years since the (Swedish) Grammy-nominated album, Atoma, but the time between was creative, innovative, and adventurous. The stalwarts welcomed two top-tier guitarists - Christopher Amott (ex-Arch Enemy) and Johan Reinholdz (Nonexist) - while writing a stunning cluster of songs that not only push Dark Tranquillity’s boundaries outward but also strongly typify the Swedes’ sonic fingerprint. Recorded at Nacksving Studios and Rogue Music by Martin Brändström and then mixed/mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios, Moment is a riveting yet challenging journey from start to finish. Join Dark Tranquillity as they unveil their defining moment.