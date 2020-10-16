Nuclear Releases New Music Video "Abusados"
Today, Nuclear presents their second single off their long-awaited full-length "Murder Of Crows." The song – entirely written in Spanish – talks about the reasons behind the Chilean social outburst and how excessive and inhuman was the response from the Chilean Government.
The new track "Abusados" is being accompanied by a very graphic video. Unseen footage of the street manifestations, police brutality and violation of human rights. You can check it out below.
Matias (singer) states: "The video 'Abusados' is an effort to document from first source and using unseen footage, the situation experienced by millions of Chileans. The exact moment in which the citizens said enough to the abuse, the indolence and the repression of the Chilean authorities."
"Murder Of Crows" will be released via Black Lodge Records / Sound Pollution on November 13, 2020.
