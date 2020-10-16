Calyces Streaming Debut Album "Impulse To Soar"

Greek progressive/groove metal band Calyces has posted their debut album, "Impulse To Soar," online for streaming. You can check it out below. The album is out today through Dry Clean Records and can be ordered at the band's official Bandcamp page.

Fronted by ex-Tardive Dyskinesia vocalist Manthos Stergiou, Calyces are a new force on the Greek metal scene.

"Impulse to Soar" blends prog metal in the way it was shaped through the 00’s, with the finest elements of classic progressive rock from the 70’s, but all with a very 2020 twist. Low-tuned heavy riffs meld with a barrage of polyrhythmic attacks, atmospheric passages, and full-on groove, melody, and energy. A scintillating and invigorating first step on to the scene; a record that will add to the collections of all supporters of modern-age Mastodon, Alice In Chains, Intronaut, King Crimson, Baroness, Tool, Gojira.