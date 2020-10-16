Employed To Serve Posts New Music Video "Party's Over" Online

British metal outfit Employed To Serve has released a brand new single entitled "Party’s Over" via Spinefarm Records. You can check out the music video for the song below.

A band that knows no way to go other than hard, the message of the track is equally hard-hitting. ETS vocalist Justine Jones explains; "'Party’s Over' is about the fast decay of the unsustainable world we live in. Frustratingly, despite our best efforts, the quest for a sustainable way of living feels hopeless due to what humanity deems a birth right rather than a luxury. What we think we need in order to live just does not seem compatible with our eco system, making me feel like we’re aliens that have taken the planet hostage."

"Party’s Over" will be made available on red & blue 7” vinyl (limited to 500, never to be repressed), alongside a reworked version of "Harsh Truth" ft. Drew Dijorio of Stray From The Path

Pre-order your copy alongside exclusive t-shirt designs here