Atreyu Premiere New Track “Save Us”
Band Photo: Atreyu (?)
Atreyu premiere their new track “Save Us“. The song is the first to arrive from the group since they parted ways with their frontman Alex Varkatzas. Atreyu officially announced the departure of Varkatzas past month, who didn’t appear to be a fan of this particular track.
