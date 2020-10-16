Chamber Premiere New Track & Music Video “Numb (Transfuse)”

Chamber‘s new track and official music video “Numb (Transfuse)” has premiered online via YouTube streaming for you below. It is taken from thegroup’s impending debut album, “Cost Of Sacrifice“. The record will drop on October 23rd via Pure Noise Records.

Tells guitarist Gabe Manuel:

“We finished writing ‘Numb (Transfuse)‘ pretty last minute in the studio. We had all the individual parts written already, but Randy LeBoeuf helped us bring the general arrangement of the song together. Lyrically, this song is a pretty vivid summary of the similar things that every member of the band was going through at the time, and it’s one of my favorites on the record.”