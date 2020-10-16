Jinjer Premiere New Official Music Video “The Prophecy”

Jinjer‘s new official music video for their “The Prophecy” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. The video for the “Macro” track was captured at Bright Sound Studio in Kiev, Ukraine.

Comments bassist Eugene Abdukhanov:

“When we wrote ‘The Prophecy‘ in 2019, little did we know that it would prophesize things to come in 2020 … the entire screwed up, scary and confusing year all wrapped up in our brand new single. That being said – we are not only very excited for this new video, but to also announce that we will release videos for all tracks from our ‘Macro‘ album. It‘s the very least we can do in these strange times!”

In other news the band announce they will be releasing their live album “Alive In Melbourne“ on November 20th via Napalm Records.