Unearthing the Metal Underground: Serpents of Secrecy

Band Photo: Serpents Of Secrecy (?)

The gentlemen behind Baltimore’s doom rockers Serpents of Secrecy are set to release their highly anticipated debut release, Ave Vindicta, on Halloween. The effort is a tribute to the band’s late great bassist, the Reverend Jim Forrester, who was tragically murdered in 2017 outside of the tattoo shop at which he was employed. The band’s surviving members sidelined the creation of Ave Vindicta and the entire project at the time to cope with the gravity of the situation. More recently, the act—drummer Chuck Dukehart III, vocalist Mark Lorenzo, and guitarists Todd Ingram and Steve Fisher—reconvened to finalize the album which is a powerful blend of stoner swagger and dark doom heft.

Serpents of Secrecy, born from members of such notable acts as Sixty Watt Shaman and Foghound, boast their depth and diversity on soulful, melodic tracks like “The Cheat.” Elsewhere, “Time Crushes All” charges forth with the majestic spirit of Trouble; while “Broke the Key” hammers down a rhythmic groove that’s somewhat akin to early Down. Time will tell whether or not Ave Vindicta will be the unit’s only long player. But whatever the case may be, it’s a well-rounded and memorable slab of hard rocking stoner/doom metal.