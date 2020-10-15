Korn Posts New Music Video "Finally Free" Online
Band Photo: Korn (?)
Korn have collaborated with Wargaming and free-to-play video game titan, World Of Tanks Blitz, for a special Halloween event, to reveal the music video for "Finally Free", taken from the band’s latest studio album, "The Nothing." The video sets the stage for World Of Tanks Blitz’s brand new Halloween mode: Burning Games.
The clip for "Finally Free" tells the story of Captain, a die-hard Korn fan (and a known character in the World Of Tanks Blitz universe) who’s doing all he can to get to Korn’s live performance at the Burning Games. The problem is a crew of wasteland raiders who do all they can to keep him from his goal. Will he make it to the front row in time to rock out with Korn? Check out the "Finally Free" music video below to find out.
